Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to be transferred to a halfway house.

Ms Holmes, 42, was sentenced in 2022 to more than 11 years behind bars for defrauding investors in blood testing start up Theranos out of millions of dollars.

The company, which she founded aged 19 in 2003, falsely promoted its technology as being able to detect diseases, including some cancers, from drops of finger-pricked blood.

Ms Homes's victims were informed of the impending move to the Austin transitional center in Del Valle, Texas by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), ABC News reported.

Her sentence has been reduced several times during her stay at the federal prison center in Bryan, Texas.

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