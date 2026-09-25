Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reportedly set for transfer to halfway house next year
Elizabeth Holmes, 42, is serving an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in Theranos out of millions of dollars
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Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to be transferred to a halfway house.
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Ms Holmes, 42, was sentenced in 2022 to more than 11 years behind bars for defrauding investors in blood testing start up Theranos out of millions of dollars.
The company, which she founded aged 19 in 2003, falsely promoted its technology as being able to detect diseases, including some cancers, from drops of finger-pricked blood.
Ms Homes's victims were informed of the impending move to the Austin transitional center in Del Valle, Texas by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), ABC News reported.
Her sentence has been reduced several times during her stay at the federal prison center in Bryan, Texas.
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The US district judge Edward Davila stressed her revised sentence "continues to reflect a just punishment for her serious offense and serves as a reminder that the scales of justice will balance,” according to court documents.
She will leave jail in February 2030, according to BOP records.
ABC News reported that Holmes plans to reside in Austin after her release.
Holmes was found guilty of three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud while in charge of Theranos.
She reported to prison in May 2023.
Ms Holmes is the subject of an upcoming documentary by filmmaker Nathan Fielder, called "You Can See Everything."
In a new trailer for the film, which Ms Holmes took part in before going to prison in 2023, she insists that she "did not" do anything wrong.