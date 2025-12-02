Groundbreaking X-ray therapy to cancer patients avoid surgery given NHS go-ahead
The treatment, known as Papillon, is a type of brachytherapy, which sends low doses of radiation directly to tumours
A method that uses low energy X-rays to treat a type of cancer has been given the green light for NHS use, giving patients the chance to avoid surgery.
Listen to this article
The treatment, known as Papillon, is a type of brachytherapy, which sends low doses of radiation directly to tumours.
It has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) for fit rectal cancer patients whose tumours measure 3cm or less, and who choose not to have surgery or are too high risk.
Brachytherapy involves inserting an X-ray tube through the anus and into the rectum, which delivers the internal radiotherapy.
Read more: Resident doctors set for five-day strike in the run-up to Christmas
Read more: UK and US confirm zero-tariff deal on pharmaceuticals
Without surgery, patients could bypass the need for a stoma – an opening in the abdomen connected to the digestive system that diverts waste into a bag worn on the outside of the body.
Avoiding this procedure “substantially improves” quality of life, Nice said.
People with larger tumours may also become eligible for the Papillon procedure if other treatments reduce their tumour to 3cm or less.
Papillon was pioneered by Professor Sun Myint, a consultant in clinical oncology at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside.
He said: “I have been treating patients with this therapy for more than 33 years, which equates to about 3,000 people.
“This decision is a great victory for patients who will now have a choice for the treatment they prefer.
“It is wonderful that patients will now be given a choice of treatment and many of them will have a much better quality of life later because of it.”
Prof Myint led the Opera trial, which followed patients for five years.
It found Papillon helped preserve organs 93 per cent of the time in cases of rectal cancer where tumours measured 3cm or less.
Sharon Price was successfully treated as part of the study after being diagnosed with rectal cancer at 45.
The NHS worker from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire said: “I was faced with the possibility of surgery, which would mean that I’d have to live with a stoma for the rest of my life.
“That was devastating – I was just too young to have to go through that.
“I was offered the chance to join the clinical trial, and I decided to do it immediately.”
Dr Caroline Brammer, medical director at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, said: “Prof Myint is a world authority on the Papillon technique and thousands of Clatterbridge patients have benefited from this non-surgical treatment over the decades.
“It is heartening to know that many more patients across the NHS will now have the same opportunity.
“This development will help reduce surgical waiting lists and costs to the NHS and improve quality of life for many patients with rectal cancer.”
Prof Myint, who is 77 and still working as a consultant, said: “I feel that I have done my job and I can now hang up my gloves, but not until this treatment is embedded as the standard of care in the NHS and across the world.”
Colorectal cancer – which includes cancers of the rectum, bowel and colon – is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with more than 41,000 new cases diagnosed every year.