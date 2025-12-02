The treatment, known as Papillon, is a type of brachytherapy, which sends low doses of radiation directly to tumours

Therapy that helps cancer patients avoid surgery given go-ahead for NHS use. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A method that uses low energy X-rays to treat a type of cancer has been given the green light for NHS use, giving patients the chance to avoid surgery.

The treatment, known as Papillon, is a type of brachytherapy, which sends low doses of radiation directly to tumours. It has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) for fit rectal cancer patients whose tumours measure 3cm or less, and who choose not to have surgery or are too high risk. Brachytherapy involves inserting an X-ray tube through the anus and into the rectum, which delivers the internal radiotherapy. Read more: Resident doctors set for five-day strike in the run-up to Christmas Read more: UK and US confirm zero-tariff deal on pharmaceuticals Without surgery, patients could bypass the need for a stoma – an opening in the abdomen connected to the digestive system that diverts waste into a bag worn on the outside of the body. Avoiding this procedure “substantially improves” quality of life, Nice said. People with larger tumours may also become eligible for the Papillon procedure if other treatments reduce their tumour to 3cm or less.

Professor Sun Myint, a consultant in clinical oncology at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside, who has pioneered a new method that uses low energy X-rays to treat rectal cancer. Picture: Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust/PA Wire

Papillon was pioneered by Professor Sun Myint, a consultant in clinical oncology at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside. He said: “I have been treating patients with this therapy for more than 33 years, which equates to about 3,000 people. “This decision is a great victory for patients who will now have a choice for the treatment they prefer. “It is wonderful that patients will now be given a choice of treatment and many of them will have a much better quality of life later because of it.” Prof Myint led the Opera trial, which followed patients for five years. It found Papillon helped preserve organs 93 per cent of the time in cases of rectal cancer where tumours measured 3cm or less.

Sharon Price and her husband Nathan of Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire