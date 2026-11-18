In a speech to police leaders, Shabana Mahmood conceded there had been instances of differential treatment which should be addressed, including an anti-racism document which she said “had achieved precisely the opposite effect”.

The Home Secretary said police participation in pride marches was a prime example of what she wanted to see change. Picture: Mark Kerrison/Getty

By Fraser Knight

Police officers should not be marching in pride parades and will get new guidance on avoiding political badges and symbols, the Home Secretary has said.

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In a speech to police leaders, Shabana Mahmood conceded there had been instances of differential treatment which should be addressed, including an anti-racism document which she said “had achieved precisely the opposite effect”. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appeared to celebrate the remarks, saying Labour had backtracked and admitted that two tier policing exists. “We were called racist… the Home Secretary has now admitted it”, he posted on social media. But speaking to reporters, Ms Mahmood slapped back saying she didn’t accept that it was “systematic, systemic or routine.” “What Reform and others would have you believe is every single day officers go out and they practice a thing called two-tier policing. That is utter, complete, ridiculous rubbish. Read more: Mahmood insists immigration overhaul is 'fair' and 'transformative' - but cannot tell LBC how much taxpayers will save Read more: Police forces in England and Wales to be restructured into local commands

In a speech to police leaders, Shabana Mahmood conceded there had been instances of differential treatment which should be addressed. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

“That is not what's happening in our police forces but there have been examples of differential treatment, and those have had an impact on confidence in policing.” In her speech to the annual summit of police chiefs and crime commissioners in London, Shabana Mahmood said: “This sounds like common sense because it is. Confusion has come from over-complexity. “An attempt to stay abreast of intellectual movements that often have their roots on American college campuses has led us astray, doing more harm than good. “We need to get back to a commonsense approach.” The Home Secretary said police participation in pride marches was a prime example of what she wanted to see change, after a judgement against Northumbria Police found it would breach impartiality. She told reporters: “Today at those marches you will often have campaigners of gender identity, whether for or against, but those issues are now contested.

Police officers should not be marching in pride parades and will get new guidance on avoiding political badges and symbols, the Home Secretary has said. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

“For large periods of time, there might be unanimity across the political spectrum about what the political view is and sometimes new issues emerge. “That's not about the people being contested, it's about people having very different political views. And so in that context, the marching alongside looks like a political act.” One of the country’s most senior chief officers told LBC that officers already know to stay clear of politics. Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “We try our absolute hardest not to get involved in party politics. Policing is a topic of political interest, though, that’s always been so.” He added: “Our goal is to create an approach that ensures policing is fair in how it treats the public and our workforce, impartial in how we use our powers and make decisions, and inclusive in how we understand and serve communities.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appeared to celebrate the remarks, saying Labour had backtracked and admitted that two tier policing exists. Picture: Anadolu/Getty