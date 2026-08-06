Norfolk Police have defended their response to violence in Thetford sparked by rumours that homes were being used to house male asylum seekers

By Flaminia Luck

Norfolk Police have descended upon Thetford and arrested two more men as the force seeks to clamp down on a wave of anti-immigration violence.

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Norfolk Police have put a dispersal order in place in the Canterbury Way area, allowing them to arrest anyone who is likely to commit anti-social behaviour, or who refuses to remove a face covering when asked. The residential area of the market town has been locked down after two nights of violence, which saw two men arrested and a female police officer "seriously bitten" on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dozens of police officers have been seen swarming the area on Thursday night, with a man appearing to be arrested inside the dispersal zone. Rumours that local homes are being used to house asylum seekers sparked the anti-immigration disorder.

Properties’ windows were smashed, fences broken, and people attempted to break into a residential property on Wednesday, the force added. However, witnesses and people online claimed the police response was heavy-handed, with reports circulating that a woman in a mobility scooter was pepper-sprayed. Norfolk Constabulary said Pava spray, a handheld incapacitating substance similar to pepper spray, was “deployed proportionately” in response to a person’s behaviour in the crowd.

Damage caused to a house on Bracken Road following disorder in the village of Thetford in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

A police spokeswoman added: “We understand that concerns have been raised about a woman using a mobility scooter who was affected during the incident. “It was not the intention for any bystander to be impacted; however, where people remain within an area of active disorder and do not follow police instructions to move away, there is a risk they may be affected by tactics deployed to protect public safety.” The scene on the ground was “fast-moving and volatile”, with tensions escalating as a crowd moved towards a residential property, she said. Read more: African football body backs Infantino in boost for under-fire Fifa president Read more: Rail chaos as power failure brings trains across England to a standstill “Despite repeated instructions from officers, a number of individuals failed to comply and continued to move towards the location. “In these circumstances, officers used a range of tactics to prevent further disorder and maintain public safety.” The spokeswoman said: “Our priority throughout was to prevent violence, protect residents and keep people safe. “Officers were subjected to significant aggression during the disorder, with one officer struck by a rock, another sustaining a serious bite injury and a third being spat at. “We are satisfied that officers acted appropriately and proportionately in response to the circumstances they faced.”

Damage caused to a house on Bracken Road following disorder in the village of Thetford in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

A man who lives near to Wednesday’s scene at Clover Way, who asked not to be named, criticised the police response and claimed they pepper-sprayed a woman in a mobility scooter. He said: “That’s disgusting when we’ve got police going round like that.” “They’re grabbing you,” he added. “I did tell the officer ‘Don’t do it as I will have you done for assault’.” He said “the protesters were just shouting, shouting as protesters do” and “they were having a peaceful protest”. “When it was a few coppers it was fine, but when they ganged up it got heavy-handed.” A resident of Clover Way, who asked not to be named, said that at around 9.30pm on Wednesday “lots of young boys… came up on bikes and chucked eggs at the house”. The largely-seated protest started “peaceful” until extra officers arrived and formed a line, she said. Then “it started to get a little bit rowdy” and “people took a step forward towards the police”. No-one tried to get into the house, she said, adding that police “started pepper-spraying people” including “a lady in a wheelchair”. There were “a few young idiots picking up stones, lobbing them at a police car”. “They brought a riot van down and blocked the front of the house,” she said, adding that officers got out batons, made arrests and told people to leave.