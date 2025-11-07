‘They ignored my warnings,’ says mother of offender
| Updated: 1h ago
'People in power should talk to people like me...'
The families of murdered children in Southport call for Rudakubana's parents to be 'held to account'.
Caller Heather, whose son spent his life in and out prisons, says authorities didn't take her claim seriously when she tried to warn them of her son's crimes. Heather highlights how if the system supported them, her son's life wouldn't have been wasted.