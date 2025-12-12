People with degenerative terminal illnesses are at risk of becoming prisoners in their own home amid welfare funding pressures, high costs and long waiting times

Charlotte Cook was diagnosed with motor neurone disease – a life-limiting illness commonly associated with male athletes. Picture: LBC

By Benji Hyer and Alex Taylor-Brown

Charlotte Cook was only 27 years-old and pregnant with her now young child when she started losing sensation in her right arm.

She was later diagnosed with motor neurone disease – a life-limiting illness commonly associated with male athletes. It makes it progressively harder to move, to speak, to eat and to breathe. Charlotte’s husband and mother both gave up paid work to care for her, and they moved into social housing in Thatcham, West Berkshire – but even that is ill-suited to her needs, and the process of amending their home is proving difficult. Now 30, Charlotte, who is wheelchair-bound having lost control of her limbs, says she requires a ground floor extension for a wet room to live out her final years in dignity and safety. The building works, however, will cost as much as £75,000. The government does have a mandatory disabled facilities grant provided via local councils, which it increased by £86 million to £711 million this financial year to fund tens of thousands of home adaptations annually.

Charlotte’s husband and mother both gave up paid work to care for her, and they moved into social housing in Thatcham. Picture: LBC

Read more: NHS facing Christmas collapse over 'tidal wave' of flu and doctors' strike Read more: Disability benefits surged due to austerity cuts, leading think-tank says But this was capped at a maximum of £30,000 per case in England, leaving Charlotte and her family having to source the rest themselves. Unless they can show they can cover all remaining costs on their single income, the application process can’t even begin. With Charlotte struggling to talk, her father Bob tells us that they “don’t know what Charlotte’s prognosis is and how long she may be with us, so time is of the essence. Planning applications for someone with a terminal condition shouldn’t be treated the same as a family simply extending their kitchen.” If the project “doesn’t go ahead,” explains Bob, “then Charlotte’s front room becomes a bedroom and she’s strip-washed there in front of her children. Alternatively, Charlotte stays upstairs and then becomes a prisoner in her own home and isolated from her family.” Councils have a legal duty to provide adaptations for disabled people, subject to a needs assessment, eligibility criteria and a means-test. They can also offer additional funding at their own discretion. Charlotte did apply for a discretionary grant from her local authority to plug the gap. But with several cash-strapped councils at financial breaking point, some are unable to help. West Berkshire council told us it “cannot provide discretionary support on this occasion” as “it does not have the budget” due to the “high volume of mandatory applications still awaiting approval.” Up in Yorkshire, 54-year-old fellow career-woman Nicole Foster is another of the 5000 adults in Britain suffering with the condition. She was diagnosed earlier this year. Because of the degenerative nature of the disease, Nicole sought immediate essential modifications to her home. Yet on average, it takes a year from application to installation. This is despite a third of people with MND dying in that timeframe, with more than half dying within two years of diagnosis.

Because of the degenerative nature of the disease, Nicole sought immediate essential modifications to her home. Picture: LBC

“The council came round and told me it would be 2-3 years for a wet room,” she said. “I told them I’ll be dead by then.” Nicole felt she couldn’t afford to wait, and chose to pay for the changes herself, fearing she may have a limited time window to benefit from adaptations before her mobility deteriorates further. “I’ve had to buy my own wheelchair, my own stairlift and my own bathroom. It’s not good enough. I’ve worked all my life, I’ve never claimed any benefits, I paid an absolute fortune in tax, and when you ask for a little bit back, you get nothing.” Nicole says she’s “still waiting for anything to be provided by the council,” apart from two plastic toilet seats. “I’ve chased the council every week,” she added. “I’ve spoken to my local MP. Then three weeks ago, I was told the person I was dealing with from the council has now left.” Nicole’s council, Calderdale, has promised to install a through-floor lift for her next month. It told LBC in a statement that “Mrs Foster opted to fund her own bathroom adaptations,” but it is now “supporting her to ensure that facilities sufficiently meet her needs” and it "absolutely understands the cruel nature of diseases like MND means adaptations are often required quickly.”

Up in Yorkshire, 54-year-old fellow career-woman Nicole Foster (middle) is another of the 5000 adults in Britain suffering with the condition. She was diagnosed earlier this yea. Picture: LBC