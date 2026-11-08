Thick fog sees over 30 vehicles caught in huge motorway crash, leaving two seriously injured
The M20 remains closed both ways between junction 8 and 9 after the incident
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More than 30 vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M20 in Kent and two people have been seriously injured.
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Officers were called to the scene at around 6.40pm on Saturday on the London-bound carriageway of the M20 between junction 9 at Ashford and junction 8 at Leeds Castle.
Kent Police said two people have sustained serious injuries, with one taken to a London hospital and the other taken to a local hospital.
Other drivers have been hurt but their injuries are not thought to be serious - with Kent Fire and Rescue confirming 11 people were cared for by paramedics at the scene.
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The M20 is closed both ways between junction 8 and 9 and is expected to remain closed overnight while the incident is dealt with, officers said.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Anyone with information about the incident or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Kent Police via its live chat function, or by calling 101, and quoting reference 07-1245.