More than 30 vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M20 in Kent and two people have been seriously injured.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6.40pm on Saturday on the London-bound carriageway of the M20 between junction 9 at Ashford and junction 8 at Leeds Castle.

Kent Police said two people have sustained serious injuries, with one taken to a London hospital and the other taken to a local hospital.

Other drivers have been hurt but their injuries are not thought to be serious - with Kent Fire and Rescue confirming 11 people were cared for by paramedics at the scene.

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