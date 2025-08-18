A man from Manchester has admitted trying to rob a Greggs Bakery in Cheshire hours after breaking into a house and stealing items including an antique shotgun.

Vincent Foley, 43, forced his way into the office area of the bakery on Wilmslow Road and assaulted a member of staff with a hammer.

The staff member ran to his colleagues in the front and they ran out of the shop to safety.

Foley then tried to open the safe but failed and left empty-handed.

The same day he broke into a house in Meriton Road in Handforth and stole a number of watches and bracelets, a deactivated antique shotgun and a cheque book.

Foley later tried to write himself a cheque for £2,000 and £4,000, which was refused by the bank who alerted the victim.

