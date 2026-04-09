A man who stole a handbag containing a Faberge egg and a watch worth more than 2.8 million US dollars (£2 million) will be sentenced on Thursday.

Enzo Conticello, of no fixed address, previously admitted to stealing the handbag from the victim in Soho, central London, and using the stolen bank cards.

The handbag, taken on November 7 2024, contained a Faberge egg and watch belonging to the Craft Irish Whiskey Company, as well as a laptop and credit cards.

The Faberge egg has not been located, Southwark Crown Court heard previously.

On Thursday, Conticello, 29, will be sentenced at the same court for theft and three charges of fraud by misrepresentation, after using bank cards to purchase cigarettes and other goods at supermarkets in the Soho area.

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