Blundering thief jailed after police catch him in neon T-shirt eating fish and chips
He was soon found in a chip shop near Bexley, where police spotted him tucking into fish and chips with an energy drink
James Wall fled after a burglary in Kent but was quickly found in a nearby chip shop, where officers recognised him by his bright clothing.
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James Wall, 20, was caught after officers recognised his distinctive neon T-shirt, which he was wearing under a tracksuit, while he waited for staff to charge his phone.
Kent Police said Wall had burgled a home in Southborough, Tunbridge Wells, at around 17:45 on 13 December, stealing Gucci and Cartier watches, a diamond ring and foreign currency.
He was later driven from the scene in a silver Vauxhall Insignia, but patrols spotted the vehicle within an hour.
Police said the car reached nearly 100mph on the hard shoulder before being brought to a stop near a slip road on the A2 at Wilmington, where the driver had also tried to go the wrong way.
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While a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene over driving offences, Wall had already fled, prompting a search by officers and a dog handler.
He was soon found in a chip shop near Bexley, where police spotted him tucking into fish and chips with an energy drink.
Officers seized his phone, and digital forensic work later placed him at the scene of the burglary.
Wall, of Beverston Gardens in Bristol, admitted burglary at Maidstone Crown Court and was jailed for two years on Wednesday.
Detective Constable Celia King said: “Despite being confronted with a plethora of evidence proving he was responsible for the burglary, Wall initially refused to accept liability and laughed while watching footage from the pursuit.
"The judge took into consideration the high levels of planning involved in the burglary.
"As a result, Wall was handed an immediate custodial sentence."