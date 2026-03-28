James Wall fled after a burglary in Kent but was quickly found in a nearby chip shop, where officers recognised him by his bright clothing.

James Wall, 20, was caught after officers recognised his distinctive neon T-shirt, which he was wearing under a tracksuit, while he waited for staff to charge his phone.

Kent Police said Wall had burgled a home in Southborough, Tunbridge Wells, at around 17:45 on 13 December, stealing Gucci and Cartier watches, a diamond ring and foreign currency.

He was later driven from the scene in a silver Vauxhall Insignia, but patrols spotted the vehicle within an hour.

Police said the car reached nearly 100mph on the hard shoulder before being brought to a stop near a slip road on the A2 at Wilmington, where the driver had also tried to go the wrong way.

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