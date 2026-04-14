This is the moment a prolific thief yells out in agony as he’s bitten by a police dog after being pursued across a river.

The video shows the thief fleeing from cops by climbing down from his bedroom window and escaping via the roof as police arrived at an address to arrest him.

The force then unleashed its dog unit as it went on the hunt to track him down.

In the Met's clip, an officer and dog are seen climbing over the garden fence which backs onto a small nearby river.

“I’m just going to go in the river. I’ll have to just get wet feet,” the officer is heard saying.

It took just minutes before the Met’s hound - PD Bowser - sniffed out the suspect.

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