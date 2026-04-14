Moment thief shrieks as he’s bitten by police dog after being chased across river – before his trousers fall down
The repeat offender linked to 26 crimes was left in tears after being pursued by a police dog unit.
This is the moment a prolific thief yells out in agony as he’s bitten by a police dog after being pursued across a river.
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The video shows the thief fleeing from cops by climbing down from his bedroom window and escaping via the roof as police arrived at an address to arrest him.
The force then unleashed its dog unit as it went on the hunt to track him down.
In the Met's clip, an officer and dog are seen climbing over the garden fence which backs onto a small nearby river.
“I’m just going to go in the river. I’ll have to just get wet feet,” the officer is heard saying.
It took just minutes before the Met’s hound - PD Bowser - sniffed out the suspect.
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The dog then starts bolting as it catches sight of the criminal.
The men is then heard yelping out in pain as the canine digs its jaws in.
Officers force the man to stand up as they slap him in cuffs while he appears in floods of tears with his trousers down.
The Metropolitan Police released a flurry of videos showing the man, who was wanted for 26 theft offences, stealing goods from cars and vans.
He was returned to prison and convicted of multiple charges, police said.
The force said: “A repeat offender linked to 26 crimes such as burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles is back in custody.“
"He attempted to flee in a nearby river when officers attended his home but was quickly located by the dog unit and arrested.
"Another prolific offender taken off our streets thanks to PD Bowser & his handler.”
The footage, posted to X, has since raked in more than 300,000 views.