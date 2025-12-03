A New Zealand man who allegedly swallowed a £14,500 Fabergé egg faces an anxious wait while being monitored by police.

The man, 32, who has not been named, allegedly stalled the gem encrusted Fabergé pendant from a jewellery shop in Auckland on Friday.

He was arrested inside the jewellers moments after allegedly snatching and swallowing the piece of jewellery.

He has also been charged with stealing an iPad from the same jewellery shop on Nov 12 and, the following day, stealing cat litter and flea treatment, worth NZ$100 (£43), from a private address.

Insp Grae Anderson said: “The Auckland city beat team responded minutes later, arresting the man inside the store.

“At the time of his arrest he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man. At this stage the pendant has not been recovered.”

“Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred.”

The suspect appeared in court in Auckland on Saturday but did not enter a plea on a charge of theft.

According to the jewellery shop’s website, the egg “opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes”.

The 3.3-inch locket mounted on a stand is named Octopussy and was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film of the same name.

The suspect is due to appear in court again on Monday.