Thief who stole unreleased Beyoncé music from choreographer's rented car jailed for two years
A thief who broke into a car and stole hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music has been jailed for two years.
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Kelvin Evans, 41, was accused of busting into a Jeep Wagoneer rented by the pop star’s choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue in Atlanta, Georgia, on 8 July 2025.
The pair reportedly returned to the rented car to find the rear window smashed and their luggage missing.
A surveillance video played to jurors showed the suspect pulling up to the scene in a red Hyundai.
Another clip showed the same red Hyundai arriving at an apartment block and Evans holding suitcases believed to belong to Grant and Blue.
Police were told the items taken from their rental included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories.
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The thief also took hard drives which investigators said contained unreleased Beyoncé music, police said.
Grant also told cops he was holding "personal sensitive information" which Beyoncé owned.
Prosecutors said the stolen laptops had tracking technology that revealed the items were at the address seen in the second video.
The court has ordered Evans to stay away from the victims and car park where he stole the items.
He has been kept in custody since his arrest in August last year, which came as Beyoncé was about to perform at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her Cowboy Carter tour.
The hard drives and other stolen items have not yet been returned.
Evans pleaded guilty to charges including entering an automobile and criminal trespass.
He reportedly struck a plea deal in court on Tuesday ahead of a trial later this week.