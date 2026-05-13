A thief who broke into a car and stole hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music has been jailed for two years.

Kelvin Evans, 41, was accused of busting into a Jeep Wagoneer rented by the pop star’s choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue in Atlanta, Georgia, on 8 July 2025.

The pair reportedly returned to the rented car to find the rear window smashed and their luggage missing.

A surveillance video played to jurors showed the suspect pulling up to the scene in a red Hyundai.

Another clip showed the same red Hyundai arriving at an apartment block and Evans holding suitcases believed to belong to Grant and Blue.

Police were told the items taken from their rental included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories.

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