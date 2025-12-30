Thieves have ran away with an estimated £30million (£26million) in cash after using a large drill to break into a vault during a high street bank heist in Germany.

Police said the robbers used the "quiet Christmas days" to break into the building on Nienhofstrasse in the Buer district, western Germany.

The thieves reportedly broke into around 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing tens of millions of euros, as well as gold and jewellery.

An image of the ransacked bank vault shows a circular hole drilled through a thick wall with items strewn across the floor.

Witnesses reported spotting several men with large bags in the stairwell of the garage overnight on Saturday.

Footage from the scene reportedly shows a black Audi RS 6 leaving a garage they escaped from, on De-La-Chevallerie-Strasse.

The masked suspects were also seen inside the vehicle, which was police say 150 miles away in in Hanover.

