Three burglars have been jailed for five years and three months each after stealing nearly £1 million worth of weight loss drug Mounjaro from a distribution site.

According to the prosecution, the two of you used a ledge in order to enter the property and to avoid setting off the alarms.

He said: “Tools were used to cut through an air conditioning unit, which enabled Mr Costello and Mr Harding to enter the property.“

On Wednesday at St Albans Crown Court, Judge Jonathan Mann KC sentenced the three defendants after watching extensive CCTV footage of the incident.

The trio broke into a pharmaceutical distribution site, Handley Page Way, St Albans, by climbing through a duct behind an air conditioning unit and breaking into a walk-in fridge.

Mark Harding, 55, Robert Townsend, 59, and Peter Costello, 44, carried out a “highly organised” and “sophisticated” burglary on January 24 this year.

“Doing that must mean that you knew to do that, which means that this was thought about in advance.”

The prosecution said Townsend had stayed outside as a “lookout” and had “scouted out” the site a week earlier.

Costello, of Sydney Road, Sutton; Harding, of Chertsey Road, Feltham, and Townsend, of Lower Pillory Down, Sutton, were all charged with burglary after being arrested on February 11.

Harding and Townsend also admitted to possession of criminal property after being found with thousands of pounds secreted away in their homes.

Some £35,000 in cash was found in a picnic basket in Harding’s wardrobe, while £19,900 was found behind an extractor fan in Townsend’s home, the court heard.

All of that money was thought to relate to this offence and the £944,544.89 worth of weight loss drugs have not been found.

Judge Mann said: “I have no doubt in concluding that a great deal of money was made as an effect of the distribution of the Mounjaro.”

CCTV shown in court saw Costello and Harding both clad in black, wearing gloves and carrying torches, climb into the building through the air duct.

They then moved quickly through the site and “forced open” a large refrigerated area, where they began to take out boxes of the weight-loss drug.

The defendants left and then came back for more boxes less than two hours later.

Prosecuting, Harrie Austin-Jones said “there was advanced targeting and scoping of the building” which meant they knew how to circumvent the alarms.

They also sprayed black paint on some of the CCTV cameras, the court heard.

On behalf of Harding, Graham Logan argued that he “didn’t know the full extent of what was involved,” and sought to minimise the sophistication of the burglary.

However, Judge Mann was unconvinced and said “it belies common sense” that any of them did not know what they were getting themselves into.

All three defendants had previous convictions, with Costello and Harding both prosecuted for other burglaries in the last decade.

The trio were watched from a packed public gallery of their family and friends as each was jailed for five years and three months for burglary, with Townsend and Harding receiving nine-month concurrent sentences for the criminal property charge.

Proceeds of crime proceedings will take place in relation to the criminal property found at the homes of Townsend and Harding.

Detective Sergeant Will Daglish, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “I am pleased that Townsend, Costello and Harding pleaded guilty in court and admitted these large-scale offences.

“This was a very serious crime – weight-loss drugs must be stored correctly and are dangerous if they are not administered in the right way.

“By breaking into the fridges storing the Mounjaro drug, their actions posed a serious health risk to the public.

“This was evidently a pre-planned and calculated burglary and they will now serve several years behind bars.”

Lawyer Sophia Malik, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a carefully planned burglary involving high-value pharmaceutical products.

“The defendants went to significant lengths to avoid being caught but the evidence gathered through phone location data, automatic number plate recognition records and CCTV clearly linked them with the offences.

“Thanks to the strength of the case built by the prosecution and the police, all three men admitted their involvement and will now serve prison sentences.”