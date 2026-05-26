800 thieves and 600 sexual offenders have been removed from the UK in the past year, according to the Home Office.

The figures also showed nearly 100 murderers, 600 violent criminals, 200 fraudsters and 2,300 drugs offenders were removed in the past year.

The Home Office identified Albanian, Romanian, Polish and Lithuanian as the leading nationalities represented in the statistics.

Border security minister Alex Norris said: “We welcome those who come to this country, contribute to society and seek a better life.

“But if you break our laws, our message is clear – there is no place for you here.

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