Vienna police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information after two suspects smashed a display case containing the necklace before fleeing

Officers have also released photographs of the two men, who were not wearing masks and were captured on security cameras during the alleged theft. Picture: LPD WIEN

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Two men have sparked an international manhunt after allegedly stealing a necklace decorated with more than 600 diamonds and believed to be worth over $4 million from a museum in Vienna.

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Police said the pair smashed the display case containing the necklace after buying tickets to an exhibition at the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) on Thursday afternoon. A series of high-profile heists targeting European museums have occurred in the recent months, with this heist coming 10 months after the 2025 Louvre heist on October 19. The necklace, which was designed for the former Egyptian royal family, was being displayed as part of an exhibition dedicated to French jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels. MAK's wesbite says the exhibition is due to run until September 27. Vienna police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information which could help identify the suspects. Read more: Louvre releases image of priceless crown 'crushed but intact' after daring jewel heist Read more: Renoir and Matisse masterpieces worth millions among those stolen in Italian museum heist

The necklace, which was designed for the former Egyptian royal family, was being displayed as part of an exhibition dedicated to French jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels. Picture: Austrian Interior Ministry

Officers have also released photographs of the two men, who were not wearing masks and were captured on security cameras during the alleged theft. Police said one of the suspects was also believed to have been carrying what appeared to be a real firearm. After taking the necklace, the pair fled "towards the Vienna Stadtpark", just south of the museum, police said. The necklace was created for Egypt’s royal family and was famously worn by Queen Nazli. She wore the piece at her daughter’s wedding to the future Shah of Iran in 1939. Around 500 pieces were being displayed alongide the necklace as part of the exhibition celebrating the work of the French jewellery house. Lilli Hollein, MAK general director, said "the theft of a highly valuable piece of jewellery... has hit us hard". Commenting on the security measures in place for the exhibition, she added: "Security issues were taken very seriously and all security measures were carefully prepared."

Around 500 pieces were being displayed alongide the necklace as part of the exhibition celebrating the work of the French jewellery house. Picture: Getty