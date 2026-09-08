Thieves have broken into a museum of work by French impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, stealing four works of art worth an estimated £7.7m (€9 million).

The mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, located in the south of France, says the estimated value of the stolen works is 9 million euros.

Alarms at the museum were triggered just before 6am today local time.

A manhunt is on the way for two thieves behind the break-in.

As they fled, the thieves were forced to leave behind one of the stolen paintings.

The mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, Bryan Masson, said: "We will dedicate all necessary resources to better protect this heritage, which belongs to all the residents of Cagnes."

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