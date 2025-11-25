Thieves target Jamie and Rebekah Vardy in £80,000 gems raid on Italian villa
A gang of burglars targeted Jamie Vardy’s Italian villa in an £80,000 raid.
On Sunday, while Jamie was playing in Rome in a 3-1 defeat, the gang broke into the picturesque property on Lake Garda which he shares with his wife Rebecca.
They entered through a window and stole jewellery, watches and other high-value items.
One of the items stolen was a Patek Philippe watch.
Captain Giacomo Tessarolo, of the local carabinieri police in Salo, told the Daily Mail: “We have CCTV which shows the individuals entering the house through a window that was left open.
“They were on the premises for several minutes before escaping with the watch and several other high value items. There was a woman inside, not his wife but the baby sitter.”
Vardy moved to Serie A club Cremonese in September and moved to the £2m villa in Salo.
He moved on a free transfer from Leicester where had had played for 13 seasons and signed on a 12 month contract with Serie A side.
In an interview after the move, he said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant. I was told it was quite a quiet city which I’ll be honest for the past few days its not been that quiet.
“But it has been really enjoyable meeting the fans. Whether I’ve gone out for dinner or lunch, getting to explore, going to the top of the tower was unbelievable with the panoramic views but the football side, language is difficult at the moment but the one thing that's always constant is football is its own language.”