On Sunday, while Jamie was playing in Rome in a 3-1 defeat, the gang broke into the picturesque property on Lake Garda which he shares with his wife Rebecca.

They entered through a window and stole jewellery, watches and other high-value items.

One of the items stolen was a Patek Philippe watch.

Captain Giacomo Tessarolo, of the local carabinieri police in Salo, told the Daily Mail: “We have CCTV which shows the individuals entering the house through a window that was left open.

“They were on the premises for several minutes before escaping with the watch and several other high value items. There was a woman inside, not his wife but the baby sitter.”

