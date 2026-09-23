A think tank set up by an influential figure within Reform UK has called for the state pension to be abolished.

The report, published by The Centre for a Better Britain, proposes abolishing capital gains tax and inheritance tax, arguing that they encourage people to move their wealth outside of the UK and disrupt family businesses.

It also calls for stamp duty to be abolished, along with digital service tax and air passenger duty, and a reduction in corporation tax from 25% to 15%.

The think tank - created and led by former Reform UK chief operations officer Jonathan Brown - said the raft of tax cuts would “remove up to 50% of the existing tax code” at a cost of £75bn to the public finances.

The "Boosting Britain" report, which is likely to be influential on a future Reform government, said this would amount to a programme of "radical reform to Britain’s financial system and tax code".

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