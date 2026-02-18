Third Briton dies in French Alps avalanches in one week
On Tuesday, an avalanche warning was issued for the Northern Alps and the Hautes-Alpes.
A British man has been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps, just days after two British men were among three killed in a separate avalanche in the region.
The man, who has not yet been named, had been skiing with a group of four others when the avalanche struck near the resort town of La Grave on Tuesday morning, local media reported.
Mountain rescuers came to the scene, but the Briton and a Polish citizen were pronounced dead.
The tragic incident comes just days after two British men were among three killed in an avalanche in the Val d’Isere ski resort on Friday morning.
Off-piste skiers Stuart Leslie, 46, and Shaun Overy, 51, were part of a group of four being led by an instructor when the avalanche occurred around 11.30am.
Mr Leslie, a sales and marketing director for Barratt Redrow construction company, is said to have been an experienced skier.
Mr Overy ran a plumbing business in south-west London and was also understood to be a regular skier.
Local authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of death in both avalanches.
On Tuesday, Meteo-France, the country's national weather service, issued an avalanche warning for the Northern Alps and the Hautes-Alpes, including La Grave.
It said the avalanche risk remains high on Wednesday as sunshine is forecast, leading to thawing ice.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.