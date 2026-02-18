A British man has been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps, just days after two British men were among three killed in a separate avalanche in the region.

The man, who has not yet been named, had been skiing with a group of four others when the avalanche struck near the resort town of La Grave on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

Mountain rescuers came to the scene, but the Briton and a Polish citizen were pronounced dead.

The tragic incident comes just days after two British men were among three killed in an avalanche in the Val d’Isere ski resort on Friday morning.

Off-piste skiers Stuart Leslie, 46, and Shaun Overy, 51, were part of a group of four being led by an instructor when the avalanche occurred around 11.30am.

Read more: Pictured: Two Brits killed in avalanche at popular French ski resort

Read more: Cold health alert issued as snow expected in parts of the UK