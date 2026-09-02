Building a third runway at Heathrow would see Britain "overshoot" legally binding climate targets, according to a new report. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Building a third runway at Heathrow would see Britain "overshoot" legally binding climate targets, according to a new report.

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The plans to expand the UK’s largest airport, which the Government previously described as “critical to national growth”, have long been opposed by climate experts and the Mayor of London, Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting. New modelling published by the University of Manchester’s Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research – commissioned by environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth – said the UK aviation industry is already forecast to exceed legally binding limits in the seventh carbon budget, part of the national plan to reach net zero by 2050. That is before a third runway is built and in the wake of recent approved expansions at Gatwick, Stansted and Luton, the report said. It also highlighted that, based on existing evidence, sustainable aviation fuels, such as used cooking oil, would not be able to close the gap between carbon emissions and targets. Read More: Huge cyber-attack sees 8.7 million UK airport passenger details stolen Read More: Summer 2026 was UK's hottest on record, Met Office says

The plans to expand the UK’s largest airport, have long been opposed by climate experts and the Mayor of London. Picture: Alamy

A Friends of the Earth senior figure described the Heathrow expansion plans as “the climate equivalent of pouring petrol on a raging wildfire” after summer 2026 was provisionally confirmed as the hottest on record in the UK, with widespread drought and wildfires across the country. Research fellow Lois Pennington, from the Tyndall Centre, said: “Every aviation scenario the UK Government has published overshoots the carbon budget Parliament has legislated, before a third runway at Heathrow is even taken into account. “Our analysis shows that aviation cannot continue to grow if the sector is to make a proportionate contribution to meeting the UK’s carbon budgets. “Sustainable aviation fuels and carbon removals can contribute to limiting aviation emissions, but there is currently no evidence that these technologies can support the scale of aviation expansion envisaged by the Government.” Mike Childs, head of policy, science and research at Friends of the Earth, said: ”After this summer of record-breaking heat and nearly 3,000 excess deaths, adding a third runway at Heathrow is the climate equivalent of pouring petrol on a raging wildfire. “The evidence is clear: there is no route where expansion at Heathrow can be in line with our legally binding climate targets. “The Government has a choice: commit to taking action on the climate seriously, reject Heathrow expansion and constrain excessive flying, or abandon the UK’s climate targets and future generations by giving the third runway the go-ahead.”

The airport said it was “operating at capacity” and that its expansion plans “will ensure the country gets the infrastructure it needs to stay competitive and will deliver all-important economic growth”. Picture: Alamy