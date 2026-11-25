Third of young people have never had sex, once-in-a-decade survey reveals
The rise of gaming, streaming and delivery services is also thought to have had an impact on the nightlife industry and led more young people to choose to stay in.
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One third of young people are not having sex, according to a major study into Britain’s sexual behaviour.
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The survey of 19,000 people, which is carried out once every ten years, found that Brits were having half as much sex as they were in 1990.
The findings are largely driven by a drop in sexual activity among younger people, the fourth National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (NATSAL) reported.
Adults under 45 are having sex only twice a month on average, compared to once a week a generation ago, in what researchers have called a “marked shift”.
In 1990, virgins made up less than one in five young people aged 16 to 24 - but that figure has shot up to 38 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men, amounting to an average of 33 per cent.
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Several factors are driving the slump, experts believe, including large numbers of young people still living with parents, spending more time online rather than in-person socialising, the cost-of-living crisis, mental health issues and remote working.
It has also been suggested that access to pornography and explicit television shows may have shifted sexual desires and expectations.
Researchers randomly selected approximately 6,700 people aged 16 to 59 from across the country for interviews or online surveys between September 2022 and January 2024.
The previous surveys for Natsal took place in 1990, 2000 and 2010.
The research finds that although the majority of people (77 per cent) are still sexually active and have an average of five sexual partners in their lifetime, they are having sex less regularly than they used to.
One of the study’s key findings is that young people are less sexually active than their parents were at the same age, with a third being virgins.
In the early 1990s, around 19 per cent of people under 25 were still virgins – and this figure has since doubled to 38 per cent for women and 28 per cent for men.
Young people are having sex less than once a month, compared with three times a month for 25 to 34-year-olds and once every two weeks for those in the 35 to 44 age group.
Around 68 per cent of 23-year-olds were found to still be living with their parents – three times the rate a decade ago, according to a UCL study conducted earlier this year.
Gen Z are also drinking less alcohol and less able to afford nights out, in what has been dubbed “the cost of clubbing crisis”.
The rise of gaming, streaming and delivery services is also thought to have had an impact on the nightlife industry and led more young people to choose to stay in.
Pornography use and sexting were found to be common amongst Brits. Around 81 per cent of men and 37 per cent of women reported watching porn in the past year.
This figure was higher for under-25s, where nine in 10 young men had viewed explicit content online, and 50 per cent of young women had.
Approximately half of young women and men had also sent or received sexual images, compared with around a quarter of people in older age groups.
But pornography does not seem to be replacing sex for people who had never had it – and was less common amongst those individuals.