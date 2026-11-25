The rise of gaming, streaming and delivery services is also thought to have had an impact on the nightlife industry and led more young people to choose to stay in.

In 1990, virgins made up less than one in five young people aged 16 to 24 - but that figure has shot up to 38 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men. Picture: imageBROKER.com/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

One third of young people are not having sex, according to a major study into Britain’s sexual behaviour.

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Several factors are driving the slump, experts believe, including large numbers of young people still living with parents, spending more time online rather than in-person socialising, the cost-of-living crisis, mental health issues and remote working. It has also been suggested that access to pornography and explicit television shows may have shifted sexual desires and expectations. Researchers randomly selected approximately 6,700 people aged 16 to 59 from across the country for interviews or online surveys between September 2022 and January 2024. The previous surveys for Natsal took place in 1990, 2000 and 2010. The research finds that although the majority of people (77 per cent) are still sexually active and have an average of five sexual partners in their lifetime, they are having sex less regularly than they used to.

Adults under 45 are having sex only twice a month on average, compared to once a week a generation ago, in what researchers have called a “marked shift”. Picture: dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

One of the study’s key findings is that young people are less sexually active than their parents were at the same age, with a third being virgins. In the early 1990s, around 19 per cent of people under 25 were still virgins – and this figure has since doubled to 38 per cent for women and 28 per cent for men. Young people are having sex less than once a month, compared with three times a month for 25 to 34-year-olds and once every two weeks for those in the 35 to 44 age group. Around 68 per cent of 23-year-olds were found to still be living with their parents – three times the rate a decade ago, according to a UCL study conducted earlier this year. Gen Z are also drinking less alcohol and less able to afford nights out, in what has been dubbed “the cost of clubbing crisis”.