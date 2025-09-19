A third person has been removed from the UK under the "one in, one out" deal with France aimed at stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

Home Office sources said the man, an Iranian, had been returned to France on Friday.

This followed the removal of an Eritrean man earlier on Friday after he lost a High Court bid to halt his removal, and the deportation of an Indian national on Thursday.

The first flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK under the deal are expected to take place next week, the source added.

Although they would not comment on numbers, the source said they were expected to be “at or close to parity”, given the "one in, one out" nature of the deal.

Ministers have praised the returns, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy saying they provided an "immediate deterrent" to people seeking to cross the Channel.

