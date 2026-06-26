The names of defendants accused of assaulting a sedated woman have been revealed after a legal order was lifted at a trial in Manchester.

Sean Peers (left) and (Graham Brougham (right) are two of the thirteen co-defendants. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

Thirteen co-defendants of a man accused of conspiring to drug and rape his unconscious wife can be named.

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Reporting restrictions on identifying the men from across the UK were lifted on Friday ahead of a trial in Manchester later this year. The husband, in his 60s and from Stockport has admitted some sexual offences against his wife, but will also face a jury after he denied drugging her for sex between 2004 and 2025. He has also pleaded not guilty to conspiring with others to drug and rape his wife between 2018 and 2025. He cannot be named to protect the anonymity of his wife. Read more: Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson found guilty of child sexual offences including rape Read more: Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi to stand trial for rape

Senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk denies rape, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Picture: PA

Another defendant, Keith Fotheringham, 59, from Dundee has admitted assault by penetration, conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration, and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower. Fotheringham entered his pleas in February and will be sentenced at a later date. Also on trial on September 1 are David Graves, 59, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire; Daniel Rayner, 42, of Whitstable, Kent, and Karl Lindsay, 55, of Taunton, Somerset. They all deny conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent.

Co-defendant Jordan Wallace arriving at Minshull Street Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA

Graham Brougham, 73, of Northwich, Cheshire, has pleaded not guilty to rape, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Philip Wild, 58, of Stockport, has pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Mohammed Sabir, 28, of Stockport, denies three counts of rape, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Jonathan Kirk, 43, of Stockport, denies rape, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Sean Peers, 37, of Stockport, has pleaded not guilty to assault by penetration and conspiracy to assault by penetration. Jordan Wallace, 31, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, has pleaded not guilty to rape, attempted rape and conspiracy to rape. Alan Keelan, 42, of Wythenshawe, and Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport, both deny two counts of rape and conspiracy to rape, Richard Townsend, 37, of Heywood, Greater Manchester, denies assault by penetration and conspiracy to assault by penetration.

Co-defendant Alan Keelan (right) denies two counts of rape and conspiracy to rape. Picture: PA