On 13 March 1996, I was at work at Viewforth in Stirling.

The first indication that something significant had happened was the sound of sirens. At first one or two in the distance. Then more. Soon it seemed as if they were constant.

I remember stepping outside the building and seeing people leaving offices and running to their cars. There was a sense that something serious had happened nearby, but none of us yet understood the scale of what was unfolding.

Little did I know what was to come.

Within hours, Dunblane - a peaceful town just a few miles away - had become the scene of the worst school shooting in British history. Sixteen young children and their teacher had been killed at Dunblane Primary School. A community, and a nation, were left stunned with grief.

Thirty years on, the events of that day remain almost impossible to comprehend.

For the people of Dunblane, the tragedy was deeply personal. Families lost children, siblings, classmates and friends. Teachers and school staff endured unimaginable trauma. A town known for its warmth and closeness was forced to confront a loss that no community should ever have to bear.

And yet, in the years that followed, the people of Dunblane showed extraordinary dignity and strength.

Out of grief came determination. Families led what became known as the Snowdrop Campaign, gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures and calling for stronger gun laws. Their efforts helped bring about landmark changes that introduced some of the strongest firearms legislation in the world.

It was an extraordinary example of courage in the face of unimaginable loss - a determination that something positive must come from tragedy.

But Dunblane’s legacy is not only about changes in the law.

It is also about community.

The town worked thoughtfully and quietly to support its young people and to rebuild. Initiatives such as the Dunblane Centre were created to provide opportunities and support for children and families. Over time, the community has shown what resilience looks like — not by forgetting what happened, but by choosing to move forward together.

When Dunblane became part of my constituency in 2011, I made a very conscious decision about how I would approach that responsibility.

First and foremost, it was important to recognise that Dunblane will never forget, but at the same time, is far more than the tragedy that took place there. It is a vibrant town, with a proud history and a strong sense of community. While the events of 1996 will always be part of its story, they alone do not define the people who live there.

What matters most is the community itself - its people, its young people, and its future.

As we mark the thirtieth anniversary, our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones and with all those whose lives were changed forever that day. Anniversaries can bring memories that never truly fade. Having represented Dunblane for precisely half of that time, I have frequently declined offers to make comment, or to act as any kind of spokesperson for the town on the tragedy that befell it’s people.

But this anniversary is, in my view, extremely important. It reminds us of the responsibility we all share.

The changes that followed Dunblane helped shape some of the strongest gun laws anywhere in the world. They were introduced because families who had suffered unimaginable loss were determined that no other community should endure the same pain.

Many of those families have spoken again in recent weeks about the importance of remembering those lessons and never becoming complacent about public safety. The world changes, new risks emerge, and the responsibility to protect our communities does not stand still.

The lesson of Dunblane is not simply that change was needed then. It is that we must always be prepared to listen, to reflect, and - where necessary - to strengthen the protections that keep people safe.

Thirty years on, the memory of those who were lost continues to guide us.

And they will never be forgotten.

_____________

Keith Brown is the MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk