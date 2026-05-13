The News Agents co-host Lewis Goodall speaks to Shelagh Fogarty about contenders in a potential Labour leadership contest.

With reports that Wes Streeting is ready to ‘resign’ and therefore trigger a leadership contest, Lewis Goodall runs through the potential challengers.

Streeting would be a key rival, but Lewis also thinks former Labour leader Ed Miliband poses a real threat as the Party’s ‘soft left’ candidate.

In fact, Lewis tells Shelagh there is a ‘more than decent chance he could be the Party’s next prime minister’…