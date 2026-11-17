The Dane previously had a long successful stint at Brentford but then took the Tottenham job where he was sacked after just over half a season in charge

Crystal Palace have turned to Thomas Frank in a bid to climb up the Premier League table. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank has insisted his new role was "too good to turn down".

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First day complete ✅



Thomas Frank is in the building. pic.twitter.com/6XDUexHQT7 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 16, 2026

"Then this opportunity came up." He told Palace TV: "I was thinking, this is probably too good to turn down for various reasons. "The second part of it was the very good conversation with [chairman] Steve Parish. He’s been around, he knows what’s happening, he knows how to run a football club. "You always say you need to do your due diligence about the one who takes the decisions, and everything I’ve heard about Steve, everything I knew, it was positive. "So all that adding up, looking into the team that I see is extremely exciting, good potential, or just thinking, ‘Hmm, this is interesting'.

"And when I’m sitting here, walking around the training ground, it was just, 'Ok, you’re back', which scared me a little bit, but it’s good." Frank has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal. The Eagles lost a number of key personnel in the summer from their Conference League-winning squad, including Daniel Munoz to Nottingham Forest and Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea. Their absence has been felt on a side that has conceded the most goals, 24, in the Premier League. "To state the obvious, we need to stabilise things," Frank added.

Frank has signed a initial deal until 2029. Picture: PA Images/Alamy