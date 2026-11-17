Thomas Frank says Crystal Palace job was 'too good to turn down' after nine-month break from football
The Dane previously had a long successful stint at Brentford but then took the Tottenham job where he was sacked after just over half a season in charge
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Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank has insisted his new role was "too good to turn down".
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The Dane has been out of work since Tottenham sacked him in February, and has spent the last nine months travelling, spending time with family, and reflecting on his career.
But the 53-year-old is back in the Premier League after Palace dismissed Pierre Sage following their disappointing start to the season.
In his first interview since being appointed, Frank said: "You know, honestly speaking, I was a little bit 'When do I want to go back in? Is it now?'
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First day complete ✅— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 16, 2026
Thomas Frank is in the building. pic.twitter.com/6XDUexHQT7
"Then this opportunity came up."
He told Palace TV: "I was thinking, this is probably too good to turn down for various reasons.
"The second part of it was the very good conversation with [chairman] Steve Parish. He’s been around, he knows what’s happening, he knows how to run a football club.
"You always say you need to do your due diligence about the one who takes the decisions, and everything I’ve heard about Steve, everything I knew, it was positive.
"So all that adding up, looking into the team that I see is extremely exciting, good potential, or just thinking, ‘Hmm, this is interesting'.
"And when I’m sitting here, walking around the training ground, it was just, 'Ok, you’re back', which scared me a little bit, but it’s good."
Frank has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The Eagles lost a number of key personnel in the summer from their Conference League-winning squad, including Daniel Munoz to Nottingham Forest and Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea.
Their absence has been felt on a side that has conceded the most goals, 24, in the Premier League.
"To state the obvious, we need to stabilise things," Frank added.
"We need to bring energy, we need to bring belief, we need to bring confidence, because this is a very, very good team with very good players, but they need to believe in themselves.
"We need to balance a lot of things with aiming high in Europe, two fantastic cup tournaments, but of course the Premier League is the most important if we need to prioritise, but we would like to compete in all things."
Frank, who was sacked by Tottenham after a run of only two wins in 17 matches, travelled to Japan and Australia with his family and spent a rare summer in Denmark.