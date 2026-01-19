Thomas Frank to take charge of crunch Champions League clash as under-fire Spurs manager faces axe
Thomas Frank is expected to take charge of Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund - despite widespread expectations he will be sacked in the coming days.
A 2-1 loss at home to West Ham pushed Frank towards the exit door, with Spurs supporters chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” following an eighth defeat in 14 matches.
Despite calls for his head, Frank is expected to at least have Tuesday’s match to turn things around.
Frank claimed to have “the trust of everyone” in Saturday’s post-match press conference, but PA understands talks have taken place at Tottenham over whether Frank should be relieved of his duties.
The Danish coach took training on Sunday at the club’s Hotspur Way facility with no final decision over his future reached amid discussions between chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and other members of the executive board.
Frank is currently set to face the media Monday, following an open training session at Hotspur Way.
Among the names touted to replace the Dane are former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently manager of the US national team, and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández.
Spurs are also said to be interested in Xabi Alonso - although it is unlikely he would accept the role.