Thomas Frank is expected to take charge of Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund - despite widespread expectations he will be sacked in the coming days.

A 2-1 loss at home to West Ham pushed Frank towards the exit door, with Spurs supporters chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” following an eighth defeat in 14 matches.

Despite calls for his head, Frank is expected to at least have Tuesday’s match to turn things around.

Frank claimed to have “the trust of everyone” in Saturday’s post-match press conference, but PA understands talks have taken place at Tottenham over whether Frank should be relieved of his duties.

