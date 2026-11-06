The 82-year-old was arrested in his Florida care home over a cache of illegal material found at two storage units.

Thomas Markle Sr, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, has reportedly been arrested. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Jacob Paul

Thomas Markle Sr has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography after the FBI stormed his care home in Florida.

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The FBI said it found sexually explicit photographs of Markle Sr with prepubescent girls amongst a stash of alleged child sex images. Around half a dozen agents reportedly descended on a care home in Tampa, Florida, where Meghan Markle's estranged father had been staying after being diagnosed with dementia. The 82-year-old was then reportedly escorted off in an ambulance shortly after the federal agents swooped on the property. Images show him being pushed in a wheelchair in handcuffs, with his glasses tucked into his T-shirt. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli: “Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. "These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

Mr Markle Sr, has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but has rejected claims he possessed child abuse images as "sick lies". Picture: Getty

The Duchess cut contact with her father years ago. Picture: Instagram

FBI Director Kash Patel said: “The FBI and our partners have arrested Thomas Markel Sr. after an FBI investigation revealed he was in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). “Mr Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. "This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide. Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case.“ Meghan Markle's father is currently facing multiple probes, including by police in the Philippines after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, handed them his alleged child sex abuse images found on his devices. The collection was said to contain more than 7,500 illegal images and videos. A second stash was later allegedly discovered at a storage unit in Rositario, Mexico, sparking a second criminal investigation. Read more: Meghan’s father Thomas Markle moves to dementia care home prompting fears of FBI probe setback Read more: Sussexes to speak about children's online safety in first public outing since Thomas Markle probe

The entrance to a storage facility where Mexican authorities seized a storage unit with belongings of Thomas Markle. Picture: GUILLERMO ARIAS/Getty

Officers from Mexico's Guardia Nacional descended on the rented unit said to contain a vast cache of llegal images and videos of children. Images show the On Wednesday, it emerged that storage units he rented in Hollywood will also be searched by the FBI as they probe a potential third stash. The FBI said special agents searched the two storage units registered to Markle since 2008, seizing "approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM". Two images depict an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle Sr– with a nude prepubescent girl. The third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines, the FBI said. Additional photographs also allegedly him with children in various stages of undress.

The investigation has also been expanded to include Thomas Markle, Jr. Picture: Getty