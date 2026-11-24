The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has been formally charged by a grand jury in Los Angeles with two counts of possessing child pornography, court documents show.

According to the filing in California, Thomas Markle Sr knowingly possessed 35mm film negatives that contained child pornography.

He is expected to appear before the court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Markle Sr was detained by FBI agents on November 6 after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units that he rented for nearly two decades.

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Mr Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

His father is currently in custody in Florida.

After initially being released on conditional bail, the 82-year-old was detained just days later after removing his electronic monitoring tag.

He has been ruled competent to stand trial following a psychiatric assessment.

The doctor who carried out the evaluation said that, in her opinion, he was “malingering because he is exaggerating a lack of recall or understanding of the charges in order to avoid criminal prosecution”.

The examination was ordered by a Florida judge following his arrest earlier this month.