The Duchess of Sussex's father has been charged with possession of child sex abuse images, including alleged photos of him with naked young girls

Thomas Markle Sr has appeared in a US court charged with possessing child sex abuse images, including photographs of himself with naked young girls. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Thomas Markle Sr has appeared in a US court charged with possessing child sex abuse images, including photographs of himself with naked young girls.

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Mr Markle has appeared in court today. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty

Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the units registered to Markle Snr which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay. Inside, agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle – with a nude young girl. In one of them, according to court documents, the man “appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s”, which suggests the alleged abuse dates back decades given Markle is now 82. A third image is said to show a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Other photographs allegedly show Markle with children in various stages of undress. If convicted, Markle would face at least 20 years in federal prison.

Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Harry in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty