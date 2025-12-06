The Duchess of Sussex's dad had his leg amputated following surgery in the Philippines

Thomas Markle has said he does not want to die estranged from his daughter. Picture: Handout

By Ella Bennett

Thomas Markle has said he does not want to die estranged from his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, after reports he had his leg amputated following surgery in the Philippines.

Mr Markle said he would like to meet Meghan's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and her husband, the Duke of Sussex. It comes after Meghan was said to have "reached out" to her father, who she has been estranged from since her 2018 wedding when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the big day. A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm she has reached out to her father." No further details have been released, including whether or not Meghan's attempt was successful. Read more: 'He is a fighter': Thomas Markle's son gives update as Meghan's father fights for life Read more: Meghan launches Christmas chocolate bar range the day after festive Netflix show

Meghan was said to have "reached out" to her father. Picture: Getty

Meghan is said to have previously tried to reach out to him in the past. Mr Markle told the Mail on Sunday: "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. "I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too." Mr Markle said he has not yet received a message from her, the newspaper reported. Mr Markle, who moved from Mexico to live in the Philippines, has never met his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. The retired TV lighting director ended up in intensive care on Wednesday after three-hour emergency operation, the Daily Mail reported. He was later said to have had his leg amputated below the knee after his foot turned black.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr, said before the news that the duchess had "reached out" that he hoped Meghan would show "compassion". "My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life," he told the Mail. Mr Markle pulled out of attending Harry and Meghan's wedding seven years ago after he was caught staging photographs for the paparazzi in the US, and then suffered a heart attack. Harry's father, now the King, stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan's father did not attend her wedding to Harry - instead Charles walked her down the aisle. Picture: Alamy