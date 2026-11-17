Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, has been charged by police in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

Markle is also facing an allegation of possessing child sexual abuse images in the United States, where he was arrested earlier this month and remains in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said two counts relate to the alleged offering, distribution, sale, export or import of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of alleged possession of such material.

The 82-year-old is facing three criminal charges filed with the City Prosecutor’s Office in Cebu, police said.

He was initially released on bail by a court in Florida and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

However, authorities said he was taken back into custody on 10 November after allegedly cutting off his monitor.

The FBI searched two storage units in Los Angeles which it said were rented by Markle. Investigators alleged they found images showing the abuse of young children.

The images were believed to have been taken decades ago, with investigators examining whether they were taken at a hotel in the Philippines.

Prosecutors in Cebu, where Markle lived until May, are assessing the charges filed by police before deciding whether to issue a subpoena.

Police said their investigation was continuing and further charges could follow. Officers are reportedly reviewing thousands of images and several electronic devices handed over by Markle’s son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle Jr, who lives in Cebu, alerted police at the end of last month and gave them several boxes of material which he alleged belonged to his father.

Thomas Markle Sr has previously denied all allegations against him.