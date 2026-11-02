Thomas Markle is being investigated over a stash of suspected child sexual abuse images.

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle moves to dementia care home prompting fears of FBI probe setback. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, who is being investigated over a stash of suspected child sexual abuse images, has been moved into a care home for dementia patients, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Markle Sr was taken to a specialist “memory care” facility in Florida on Friday, reports said. It has raised concerns that the FBI may never be able to interview Meghan’s estranged father because of the legal barriers to interrogating suspects with cognitive issues in care homes. The 82-year-old was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son Thomas Markle Jnr, who handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he found in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. A second hoard was reportedly discovered on Friday in a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, during a raid by Mexican police. Read more: Police raid Thomas Markle's Mexican storage unit 'containing images of children' Read more: Thomas Markle Sr 'kept images of children in storage unit' as FBI sent report

Meghan is estranged from her father . Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

Meghan was left “deeply distressed” at the allegations and revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection seven years ago which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated. The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), now investigating the force’s conduct. The Duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her against this, sources said. Meghan has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding, when he was caught staging paparazzi photographs and then had a heart attack. This meant the King, then the Prince of Wales, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.