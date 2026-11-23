What are the allegations facing Thomas Markle Snr?
Father of Meghan Markle set to stand trial with child sex abuse image allegations
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Thomas Markle Snr is set to stand trial on child sex abuse image charges, having been ruled well enough to make appearances in court.
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The father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is under investigation after the alleged discovery of the material at his properties in Los Angeles and the Philippines.
The 82-year-old was charged in the US earlier this month with possessing child sexual abuse material but has denied the allegations.
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Family and relationships
Markle has been married twice and is divorced from both of his previous spouses:
- He was married to Roslyn Loveless from 1964 to 1975;
- Markle was married to Doria Ragland from 1979 to 1987.
With Loveless, he had two children: Samantha and Thomas Jnr. With Ragland, he had one child, Meghan, the now Duchess of Sussex.
Career
Markle is a retired television lighting director and director of photography.
The 82-year-old has worked on American TV productions, including Made in Chicago and General Hospital, for which he has won awards. He was also part of the lighting department for the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.
Markle primarily raised Meghan in the 1990s while Ms Ragland pursued a career, and he was involved in lighting for local theatre productions alongside his regular job.
He retired from work in 2011 and moved to Mexico in 2016 after filing for bankruptcy, before moving to the Philippines in 2025.
Health
Now 82, Markle is known to have suffered poor health for years and has been hospitalised for a stroke and a blood clot in his leg.
He suffered a further stroke earlier this year and was in a wheelchair for his most recent court hearing.
In October, it was announced that he had been diagnosed with dementia.
It has been announced more recently that he is well enough to stand trial.
Allegations and arrest
Markle was initially released on bail by a court in Florida and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
However, authorities said he was taken back into custody on November 10 after allegedly cutting off his monitor.
The FBI searched two storage units in Los Angeles, which it said were rented by Markle. Investigators alleged they found images showing the abuse of young children.
The images were believed to have been taken decades ago, with investigators examining whether they were taken at a hotel in the Philippines.
The Philippine National Police have also filed three charges against Markle in connection with alleged child sexual abuse material in the Philippines.
They include two counts relating to the offering, distribution, sale, export or import of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing it.
Prosecutors in Cebu, where Markle lived until May, are assessing the charges filed by police before deciding whether to issue a subpoena.
Police said their investigation was continuing and further charges could follow. Officers are reportedly reviewing thousands of images and several electronic devices handed over by Markle’s son.
Markle has now been ruled mentally well enough to stand trial on child sex abuse image charges.
He has previously denied the allegations and is expected to plead not guilty.