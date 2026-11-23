Father of Meghan Markle set to stand trial with child sex abuse image allegations

Thomas Markle at home in San Diego in 2018. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By William Mata

Thomas Markle Snr is set to stand trial on child sex abuse image charges, having been ruled well enough to make appearances in court.

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Thomas Markle in his high school year book in 1982. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

Family and relationships Markle has been married twice and is divorced from both of his previous spouses: He was married to Roslyn Loveless from 1964 to 1975;

Markle was married to Doria Ragland from 1979 to 1987. With Loveless, he had two children: Samantha and Thomas Jnr. With Ragland, he had one child, Meghan, the now Duchess of Sussex. Career Markle is a retired television lighting director and director of photography. The 82-year-old has worked on American TV productions, including Made in Chicago and General Hospital, for which he has won awards. He was also part of the lighting department for the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. Markle primarily raised Meghan in the 1990s while Ms Ragland pursued a career, and he was involved in lighting for local theatre productions alongside his regular job. He retired from work in 2011 and moved to Mexico in 2016 after filing for bankruptcy, before moving to the Philippines in 2025. Health Now 82, Markle is known to have suffered poor health for years and has been hospitalised for a stroke and a blood clot in his leg. He suffered a further stroke earlier this year and was in a wheelchair for his most recent court hearing. In October, it was announced that he had been diagnosed with dementia. It has been announced more recently that he is well enough to stand trial.

Thomas Markle's mugshot from a Florida cell on November 11, 2026. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy