The Duchess of Sussex's father, 82, allegedly tried to cut off a GPS tag he has been ordered to wear pending trial for possessing child sex abuse images

Thomas Markle Snr has been caught trying to cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor after being charged with possession of child sex abuse images, prosecutors say. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Thomas Markle Snr has been sent to jail after being caught trying to cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor ahead of his trial over alleged possession of child sex abuse images, prosecutors say.

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The Duchess of Sussex's father, 82, allegedly attempted to remove the device on Tuesday, days after his arrest and charge for allegedly keeping the material in storage units in California. The allegation was made by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, who said that the bailed suspect was attempting to remove the location monitor. Markle was required to wear the device while he awaits trial, but the prosecutor says that the retired lighting engineer tried to remove it at 1.45am local time (6.45am GMT) on Tuesday morning. A justice department spokesperson later confirmed that Markle's bail had been revoked and he had been taken into federal custody after a judge ordered him jailed without bond. Read More: Thomas Markle Sr 'sought to steal the innocence of children', says FBI as he is charged over child sex abuse images Read More: Harry tells Brussels crowd that children 'deserve to feel safe wherever they are' - after Meghan backed out of speech following father's arrest

Storage units in LA and Mexico which had been rented by Mr Markle Snr have been seized by authorities. Picture: GUILLERMO ARIAS/Getty

The Marshal Service also confirmed that Markle had been refused readmission to the dementia care home he was living in prior to his arrest, and has since been living with his daughter, Samantha Markle, in Florida. A judge has also ordered Markle to undergo a mental competency exam at his first court hearing, which is scheduled to take place on November 20. Mr Markle Snr was arrested by the FBI at the care home in Florida on Friday after the seizure of dozens of items from two storage units near Los Angeles, which he rented for nearly 20 years. He was later charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Markle Snr came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.

Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court… https://t.co/rjNknXuSA9 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 10, 2026

Mr Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities. Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the units registered to Markle Snr, which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay. Inside, agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle – with a nude young girl. In one of them, according to court documents, the man “appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s”, which suggests the alleged abuse dates back decades, given Markle is now 82.