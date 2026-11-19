Thomas Markle Sr has been ruled mentally well enough to stand trial on child sex abuse image charges, a court-ordered report has concluded.

The Duchess of Sussex's father, 82, had been under observation to see whether he is fit to face the charges against him in Florida.

He has not yet entered a plea but has publicly denied the allegations.

A psychiatrist found that the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father had “sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him”, according to a report discussed at a federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

Prosecutors accepted the findings. Markle’s lawyer, Mary Wolf, said she would not contest them at this stage but could do so once he is moved to California.

Markle Sr was charged in the US earlier this month with possessing child sexual abuse material.

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