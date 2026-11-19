Thomas Markle Sr fit to face child sex abuse image charge, court-ordered psychiatrist report says
The Duchess of Sussex's father, 82, is set to answer charges of possessing the images in Florida
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Thomas Markle Sr has been ruled mentally well enough to stand trial on child sex abuse image charges, a court-ordered report has concluded.
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The Duchess of Sussex's father, 82, had been under observation to see whether he is fit to face the charges against him in Florida.
He has not yet entered a plea but has publicly denied the allegations.
A psychiatrist found that the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father had “sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him”, according to a report discussed at a federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.
Prosecutors accepted the findings. Markle’s lawyer, Mary Wolf, said she would not contest them at this stage but could do so once he is moved to California.
Markle Sr was charged in the US earlier this month with possessing child sexual abuse material.
Read More: Thomas Markle Sr charged with possession and intent to distribute child sex abuse images in Philippines
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He was initially released on bail by a court in Florida and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
However, authorities said he was taken back into custody on November 10 after allegedly cutting off his monitor.
The FBI searched two storage units in Los Angeles which it said were rented by Markle. Investigators alleged they found images showing the abuse of young children.
The images were believed to have been taken decades ago, with investigators examining whether they were taken at a hotel in the Philippines.
The Philippine National Police have also filed three charges against Markle in connection with alleged child sexual abuse material in the Philippines.
They include two counts relating to the offering, distribution, sale, export or import of child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing it.
Prosecutors in Cebu, where Markle lived until May, are assessing the charges filed by police before deciding whether to issue a subpoena.
Police said their investigation was continuing and further charges could follow. Officers are reportedly reviewing thousands of images and several electronic devices handed over by Markle’s son, Thomas Markle Jr.
Markle Jr, who lives in Cebu, alerted police at the end of last month and gave them several boxes of material which he alleged belonged to his father.
Thomas Markle Sr has previously denied all allegations against him.