The Duchess of Sussex's father was taken back into custody after cutting off his electronic tag within days of his arrest for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material

Thomas Markle Sir is back in custody for cutting off his electronic tag just days after his arrest for possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

By Georgia Rowe

The Duchess of Sussex’s father should be detained “separate, to the extent practicable”, from the general prison population on his return to jail, a US judge has said.

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Thomas Markle was taken back into custody after cutting off his electronic tag within days of his arrest for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls. As well as finding that he had breached the conditions of his pre-trial release, Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin noted his housing situation had “become untenable”, court documents show. Markle, who had been living in a dementia care home in Florida, was arrested by FBI agents last Friday after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades. Items included slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Read more: Harry tells Brussels crowd that children 'deserve to feel safe wherever they are' - after Meghan backed out of speech following father's arrest Read more: Thomas Markle Snr sent to jail after 'trying to cut off electronic ankle monitor' after child sex abuse image charge

Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle – with a nude young girl. In one of them, according to court documents, the man “appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s”, which suggests the alleged abuse dates back decades, given Markle is now 82. A third image is said to show a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Other photographs allegedly show Markle with children in various stages of undress. Markle is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and if convicted would face at least 20 years in federal prison. Following his recent arrest, he had been released on bail by the court on condition he was subject to home detention and wore an electronic tag. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination, amid concerns he may not be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer.

A warehouse raided by prosecutors on Oct. 29 following a 911 tip, where Thomas Markle rented a unit until two years ago, according to the Baja California Attorney General’s Office, in Tijuana, Mexico. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Prosecutors requested his recall to jail and detention pending trial after he removed the location monitoring bracelet in the early hours of Monday morning. First assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said: “Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.” Approving his return to custody following a hearing in Tampa, Florida, Judge Griffin said in her written ruling: “I found that the defendant violated the conditions of his pretrial release and that, based on the lack of suitable housing, no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community and the defendant’s appearance in court. “Accordingly, for the reasons stated at the hearing, the defendant’s pretrial release is revoked, and he is detained pending the resolution of this case.” She added: “The defendant is committed to the custody of the attorney general or his designated representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal.” Court documents also show Markle has surrendered his US passport and tourist visa for the Philippines.

Meghan pulled out of speaking alongside the duke this week because she was not “strong enough emotionally”. Picture: Omar Havana/Getty

He came under investigation after he was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. Mr Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities.

Meghan, who moved back to the UK with the Duke of Sussex in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the accusations against her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. She revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but she was given assurances these were being investigated. The Met has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, now investigating the force’s conduct.

Thomas Markle Jr reported his father to police after he allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. Picture: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty