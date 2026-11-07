The Duchess of Sussex's father has been charged over alleged possession of child sex abuse images, including photos of him with naked prepubescent girls.

Thomas Markle Sr to be tagged after court appearance over child sex abuse images. Picture: MEGA/Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Duchess of Sussex’s father will be subject to home detention and electronic tagging following his release on bail after appearing in a US court accused of possessing child sex abuse material, including images of himself with naked young girls.

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The judge imposed travel restrictions on Thomas Markle Sr., who did not enter a plea at the hearing in Tampa, Florida. He was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam, amid concerns that he may be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer. A future court appearance in California is not due for at least several weeks, according to the US Justice Department. FBI agents arrested Markle on Friday after they seized a haul of material from two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Read more: Thomas Markle Sr 'sought to steal the innocence of children', says FBI as he is charged over child sex abuse images Read more: Who are Meghan Markle's parents and Thomas Snr's ex wife Roslyn?

A view of the Sam M. Gibbons United States Courthouse in Tampa, Florida. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty

He came under investigation after he was reported to the police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who allegedly found illegal images in his father’s belongings in Cebu City. Mr Markle Jr told The Sun newspaper he had tipped off the authorities about the LA storage facilities. Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the units registered to Markle Sr, which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay. Inside, agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sex abuse material. Two of the images allegedly depict an adult man – whom a witness “positively identified” as Markle – with a nude young girl.

The entrance to a storage facility where Mexican authorities seized a storage unit with belongings of Thomas Markle. Picture: GUILLERMO ARIAS/Getty

In one of them, according to court documents, the man “appears to be in the age range of 30s to 40s”, which suggests the alleged abuse dates back decades, given Markle is now 82. A third image is said to show a nude young girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Other photographs allegedly show Markle with children in various stages of undress. If convicted, Markle would face at least 20 years in federal prison. First assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said: “Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.” FBI director Kash Patel said: “Mr Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. “Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr Markle in Florida. “This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide.”

A private security guard leans over a railing on the front porch of Maravida Senior Living, where Thomas Markle was staying. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty