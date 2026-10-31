The storage unit is reportedly located three miles from Thomas Snr's former home in Mexico

By Jacob Paul

An abandoned Mexican storage unit where Thomas Markle Snr allegedly kept images of children has been raided by police.

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Officers from Mexico's Guardia Nacional descended on the rented unit said to contain a cache of illegal images and videos of children A team of forensic computing experts, as well as a crime scene investigator and officials from the Baja California state attorney general’s office, were seen rummaging through the 5 ft by 10ft vault just after midnight local time. A copy of the search warrant was obtained by the Daily Mail and revealed that police investigators were given the go-ahead by a judge to search for "evidence consisting of child sexual abuse material". It comes after the outlet alleged it found images of naked girls as well as video tapes labelled "Boys-Brother and Sister - Russian XXX", along with images of children taken on a beach. Read more: Callers react to 'disturbing allegations' about Meghan Markle's father Read more: Meghan's father admits he paid for sex but denies child abuse allegations

Police received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to Thomas Markle. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/Getty

The unit is just three miles from the former home of Thomas Markle Snr in Rosarito. Meghan's estranged father is currently under active investigation by authorities in the Philippines and the United States. He did not respond to several attempts made by the outlet to reach him for comment on the latest allegations. He previously publicly denied the allegations against him in the Philippines as “sick lies.” The Daily Mail said a reporter was allowed access to the unit because payments had not been kept up for the past two years. LBC has contacted the FBI to comment on this story. Markle Snr is currently under active investigation by authorities in the Philippines and the United States. Several days ago former police chief Jim Gamble said that the Metropolitan Police should have reported him to the FBI years ago. The force has admitted it did not act on a letter it was sent in 2019 accusing the Duchess of Sussex’s father of being a paedophile. Mr Gamble said that failing to do so could have left children with an “extended exposure” to possible abuse in the seven years since the letter was sent. The police watchdog has said it will independently investigate the Metropolitan Police’s failure to pass on the letter to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies.

Police in the Philippines are analysing digital images allegedly belonging to the estranged father of Meghan. Picture: MEGA/Getty

Police in the Philippines are investigating suspected child sexual abuse images reportedly found at Markle Sr’s former home. Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, last week told The Sun he found a stash of child sexual abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to local police and the FBI. Mr Markle Sr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said: “Following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police, we have decided an independent investigation is required into its failure to pass on allegations of serious offending, contained in a letter it received in 2019, to relevant overseas authorities at the time. “We have decided that a further conduct matter – relating to an alleged data breach where information was passed on to a third party – should be returned to the force to be appropriately dealt with including via its data breach policies if required.” The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it had voluntarily referred itself to the police watchdog. The force said that in 2019, it received a letter in which the author suggested “they were writing to raise concerns relating to the security of the Duchess of Sussex”. The Met added the letter “did not actually contain any information specifically related to security matters, it did contain a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom”. It was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, the force said. Following a review, a voluntary referral has been made to the IOPC “in respect of the decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies, and the decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, the Met said. Commander Adam Slonecki, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s Protection Command, said: “In January 2019, the Met received a letter addressed to our Protection Command, specifically the Fixated Threats Assessment Centre. “The author of the letter suggested they were writing to raise concerns relating to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. “While the letter did not actually contain any information specifically related to security matters, it did contain a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. “The letter was assessed and subsequently passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. “The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. “In recent days, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has carried out an initial review into our actions following receipt of the letter in 2019. “Following that review, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in respect of the decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies, and the decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “In addition, it is our intention to make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies in relation to the allegations contained within the letter. “That process is under way and will be completed in the coming days.”

Jonvic Remulla said "now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind". Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy