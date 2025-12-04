The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, remains in intensive care after emergency surgery in the Philippines, his son has said.

"He is hooked up to all kinds of machines. He's pretty much out of it. The doctors say he is stable, which is good news. He is a brave man and a fighter."

Thomas Jr told the Daily Mail: "I went to see Dad today. He is heavily medicated on painkillers and other drugs.

He underwent further surgery to remove a blood clot on Thursday and is said to be in "a stable condition", according to his son Thomas Jr.

Mr Markle, 81, fell gravely ill on Tuesday at home and was rushed to hospital where he underwent three hours of surgery.

A previous update issued on Wednesday confirmed that doctors believed Thomas Sr's "life was in imminent danger".

Thomas Jr told reporters: "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas has been estranged from Meghan since her 2018, and has reportedly never met her children Archie and Lilibet.

Thomas's daughter Samantha, 61, told the newspaper: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this.

"My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."

Thomas said in January that he will “always love” his estranged daughter, despite “not liking some of the things she has done.”

In a new interview, Mr Markle revealed he is leaving his coastal home in Rosarito, Mexico, adding that he is considering moving to south-east Asia.