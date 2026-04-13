The Ghanaian has now pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to allegations from four different women

Partey appeared in court on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has denied two further allegations of rape.

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The 32-year-old is already accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third - but was hit with the additional rape charges in February. The most recent allegations relate to him twice raping a woman in London on a day in December 2020. The midfielder, who left Arsenal for Villarreal last summer, was charged in July last year with five counts of rape and one allegation of sexual assault, dating back to 2021 and 2022. Read more: Four arrested over murder of British businessman found dead and bound inside sack in Kenya Read more: Stolen Mercedes crashes following broad daylight police chase through central London - as driver arrested

The former Arsenal midfielder will next appear at court in May. Picture: Getty

He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, and a trial was set for November this year. The two new rape charges were announced in February this year, and on Monday Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, agreed for all the allegations to be tried together. But he warned Partey and lawyers in the case that the trial could now be delayed until January next year. In total, the footballer has now pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to allegations from four different women.

Partey played for Arsenal from 2020 to 2025. Picture: Getty

Partey, wearing dark grey trousers, a black jumper over a white shirt, and smart black shoes, spoke to confirm his name and enter the two not guilty pleas during Monday’s hearing. He left the dock with his charcoal grey suit jacket slung over his left shoulder. Partey was absent from Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month when the charges came before a judge for the first time.

Thomas Partey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Getty