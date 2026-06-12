Thomas Partey has been denied entry to Canada ahead of Ghana’s World Cup opener with Panama on Wednesday.

Former Arsenal midfielder Partey was called up to the Ghana squad for the 48-team tournament, but last July was charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in London between 2020 and 2022.

Partey, who now plays for Villarreal in Spain, has denied all the charges and a trial has been set for June 2027, which allowed the midfielder to represent his nation at this summer’s World Cup.

However, the 32-year-old is expected to miss out on Wednesday’s fixture with Panama at BMO Field in Toronto after being denied a visa into Canada.

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