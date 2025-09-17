Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty to raping two women, a day after appearing in the Champions League for his new club Villarreal.

The midfielder, 32, arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday accused of five counts of rape against the two alleged victims, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

His latest court appearance came after he featured as a substitute for his Spanish side's fixture against Tottenham in London on Tuesday.

During the short hearing, Partey spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal.

The Ghanaian faces trial under a High Court judge at the same court on November 2 next year.

