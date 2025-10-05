Reality star Thomas Skinner was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing - losing the public vote after weeks of headlines and chaos around his inclusion in the show.

Skinner and dance partner Amy Dowden were in a dance-off against Chris Robshaw and dancer Nadiya Bychkova but all of the judges opted to kick Thomas out of the competition.

Skinner said: "I've loved it. I've never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy's amazing.

"It's been great fun and I've enjoyed it. I can't really dance that well but I've had fun! Thank you, Amy - sorry that we haven't done too good, 'cause you're a different class."

One viewer posted online: “Absolutely the right result!! Good job for once public!!”

Skinner hit the headlines recently after admitting cheating on his wife just a few weeks after his wedding.

In an interview with the Sun he said he had a ‘two week fling’ with beautician Amy-Lucy O’Rourke, 35. However she branded him a ‘liar’ and that they were seeing each other for three months.

In another dramatic development Thomas had to apologise after he picked up a journalist’s phone and stormed out of a press event for Strictly midway through.