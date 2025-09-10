Thomas Skinner has apologised for leaving a Strictly Come Dancing press event early. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

Former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has apologised for picking up a journalist's phone and leaving a Strictly Come Dancing press event on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "To set the record straight off the back of yesterday. "During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation. "I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages - not about Strictly - but about a personal story from my past. "I've been through some difficult times in my life, which I've worked hard to move on from.

Skinner posted his apology to Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram/@iamtomskinner

"In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself. "This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. "I'm sorry I picked up someone else's phone and I don't even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don't want to suggest any bad intentions on their part. "What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I'm so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I've been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can't wait to give it my all on that dancefloor. "Bosh."

Skinner selling his own 'Bosh' branded coffee at the Brentwood market in Brentwood Essex High Street. Picture: Alamy