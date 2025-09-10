Thomas Skinner apologises after storming out Strictly Come Dancing press event
Former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has apologised for picking up a journalist's phone and leaving a Strictly Come Dancing press event on Tuesday.
In a post on Instagram, he said: "To set the record straight off the back of yesterday.
"During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation.
"I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages - not about Strictly - but about a personal story from my past.
"I've been through some difficult times in my life, which I've worked hard to move on from.
"In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself.
"This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself.
"I'm sorry I picked up someone else's phone and I don't even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don't want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.
"What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I'm so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I've been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can't wait to give it my all on that dancefloor.
"Bosh."
The incident left former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who arrived with Skinner, continuing interviews alone.
Organisers were reportedly furious, with BBC bosses now said to be in crisis talks over whether Skinner will remain on the show.