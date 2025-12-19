Thomas Skinner 'suing BBC' as reality star claims corporation 'rigged' Strictly vote to boot him off early
Skinner was the first contestant voted off this year's show as his affair revelations emerged
Reality star Thomas Skinner is reportedly suing the BBC after claiming it rigged a vote on Strictly Come Dancing to boot him off the show early.
Skinner and dance partner Amy Dowden were in a dance-off against Chris Robshaw and dancer Nadiya Bychkova but all of the judges opted to kick Thomas out of the competition.
It meant the TV personality and businessman was the first contestant to be kicked off this year’s show.
Now, the 34-year-old is reportedly taking legal action against the corporation.
He claims he has evidence that the broadcaster downplayed his public support, The Sun reports.
A source told the paper: “The BBC is already facing a £7.5bn lawsuit from Donald Trump – now Thomas, a friend of vice-president JD Vance, is taking them on too.”
A BBC spokesman said: “Strictly Come Dancing’s public vote is robust and independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy.”
Skinner hit the headlines recently after admitting cheating on his wife just a few weeks after his wedding.
In an interview with the Sun he said he had a ‘two week fling’ with beautician Amy-Lucy O’Rourke, 35. However she branded him a ‘liar’ and that they were seeing each other for three months.
In another dramatic development Thomas had to apologise after he picked up a journalist’s phone and stormed out of a press event for Strictly midway through.
Skinner was also pictured with US Vice President JD Vance during a BBQ in the Cotswolds after the pair struck up an unlikely friendship online.
Skinner confirmed the meet up on social media, saying: "When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ [and] beers, you say yes."
He said he had an "unreal night" with the US Vice President, friends and their families.
The TV personality and businessman added: "He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about mate. Bosh."