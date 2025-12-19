Skinner was the first contestant voted off this year's show as his affair revelations emerged

Thomas Skinner was the first contestant voted of this year's Strictly. Picture: BBC

By Jacob Paul

Reality star Thomas Skinner is reportedly suing the BBC after claiming it rigged a vote on Strictly Come Dancing to boot him off the show early.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Skinner and dance partner Amy Dowden were in a dance-off against Chris Robshaw and dancer Nadiya Bychkova but all of the judges opted to kick Thomas out of the competition. It meant the TV personality and businessman was the first contestant to be kicked off this year’s show. Now, the 34-year-old is reportedly taking legal action against the corporation. He claims he has evidence that the broadcaster downplayed his public support, The Sun reports. A source told the paper: “The BBC is already facing a £7.5bn lawsuit from Donald Trump – now Thomas, a friend of vice-president JD Vance, is taking them on too.” Read more: 'The attention has been difficult': Thomas Skinner's 'resilient' wife breaks silence after Strictly star admitted cheating Read more: ‘It was no fling’: Thomas Skinner's mistress breaks silence over their affair

Skinner and dance partner Amy Dowden were in a dance-off against Chris Robshaw and dancer Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC