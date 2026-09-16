England boss Thomas Tuchel stands by his heavily criticised defensive substitutions in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, but accepts he made them too early. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

England boss Thomas Tuchel stands by his heavily criticised defensive substitutions in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, but accepts he made them too early.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tuchel said England were “waiting for death” as they could not cope with the attacking tactics adopted by Lionel Scaloni’s side in Atlanta as they chased the game following Anthony Gordon’s opener on the hour. He added that fatigue and the success of defending with a back five in knockout games against Mexico and Norway also influenced his decisions to sit on the lead. That approach proved catastrophic as goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in the final stages of the game ended England’s dreams of making a first World Cup final since 1966. Read More: JJ Gabriel, 15, set for shock Man Utd exit despite first team debut promise Read More: 'Don't play for me Argentina': All Argentine football league matches to pause at 10 minutes to honour retiring Lionel Messi

Tuchel said England were “waiting for death” as they could not cope with the attacking tactics adopted by Lionel Scaloni’s side in Atlanta. Picture: Alamy

“You can try to kill me here. But it’s my scar, it’s not your scar,” he said in a documentary on the England app. “No one is more hurt than me, no one wanted it more. “They can endlessly torture you and think, ‘if I had done different substitutions, then we would have won the match’. You just don’t know it. “Of course you could (have made attacking changes). No one knows what would have happened. “We could have done it and maybe lost 2-1 and could have gone, ‘is he crazy? He finished the game against Norway with a back five, why didn’t finish the game of with five?’. “I think from what I saw and the experience, the information and the level of craziness from Argentina put in – change after change after change, it was just one offensive change after the other. That was my solution to the problem. “That’s what the intervention of a coach is. I try to help, you don’t implement anything for your ego or whatever. You just try to help.”

England's Anthony Gordon scores their side's first goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match at the Atlanta Stadium. Picture date: Wednesday July 15, 2026. Picture: Alamy