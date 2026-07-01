Thomas Tuchel says big names exiting World Cup can help calm England as Three Lions gear up for DR Congo clash
Germany and The Netherlands both lost on penalties this week while brazil survived a scare from Japan
Thomas Tuchel says watching Germany and the Netherlands exit the World Cup can calm his England players as they prepare to face Democratic Republic of Congo in their first knock-out clash of the tournament.
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The Three Lions take on the African side in Atlanta on Wednesday as they embark on a journey they hope ends in glory in New Jersey on July 19.
The knockout stages have already seen potential challengers Germany and Netherlands lose on penalties to Paraguay and Morocco respectively, while Brazil needed an injury-time goal to see off Japan.
Tuchel admits that matches potentially coming down to one moment actually makes him calmer.
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He said in the pre-match press conference: "It's the nature of knockout football.
"The match between Netherlands and Morocco sounds like a quarter or semi-final, and Brazil against Japan is for sure worth a quarter-final because of the quality of the two teams.
"I think it can calm us down in a way. It’s just narrow margins. It’s just like tight football matches, and it helps us not to over-expect.
"It helps to put it in the right framework, what is happening in this World Cup.
"World football teams are well drilled, teams defend on the highest level, teams are well prepared, and it's difficult for any team to break teams down, especially when you arrive as favourite, especially when you face teams who have nothing to lose.
"That’s just it for me, and for us, it almost helps us to calm our minds to accept the situation and make the most of it.
"The games so far in round of 32 speak a very clear language, it’s narrow, narrow margins, and it makes me personally more calm than makes me more nervous, because it’s just what it is."
Tuchel is expecting a familiar experience against the Africans, having seen his side come up against low blocks in the draw against Ghana and the win against Panama.
DR Congo drew 1-1 with Portugal in their first game before suffering a late defeat to Colombia.
"We know that it’s now the moment to find ways to win,” he said.
"It’s the moment to dig in. It’s the moment to be patient and to do what we do on the highest level.
"They have the capacity to make their life difficult for everyone. They did it to Portugal and Colombia, so the mindset is clear, and we’re ready for tomorrow.
"Clearly I’m not the first one to tell you in any match of football, anything can happen, and to the roles are clear.
"This is just a narrative, and our opponent will play in the role of an underdog, which is always the easier role, but we accept these roles, and we know how to handle it."