Germany and The Netherlands both lost on penalties this week while brazil survived a scare from Japan

Thomas Tuchel speaking before the Round of 32 clash with DR Congo. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Thomas Tuchel says watching Germany and the Netherlands exit the World Cup can calm his England players as they prepare to face Democratic Republic of Congo in their first knock-out clash of the tournament.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England preparing for the knock-out match with DR Congo in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

He said in the pre-match press conference: "It's the nature of knockout football. "The match between Netherlands and Morocco sounds like a quarter or semi-final, and Brazil against Japan is for sure worth a quarter-final because of the quality of the two teams. "I think it can calm us down in a way. It’s just narrow margins. It’s just like tight football matches, and it helps us not to over-expect. "It helps to put it in the right framework, what is happening in this World Cup. "World football teams are well drilled, teams defend on the highest level, teams are well prepared, and it's difficult for any team to break teams down, especially when you arrive as favourite, especially when you face teams who have nothing to lose. "That’s just it for me, and for us, it almost helps us to calm our minds to accept the situation and make the most of it. "The games so far in round of 32 speak a very clear language, it’s narrow, narrow margins, and it makes me personally more calm than makes me more nervous, because it’s just what it is."

DR Congo's Axel Tuanzebe in action vs Portugal. Picture: Getty